close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA declare Verstappen PENALTY decision after Austrian GP mistake

FIA declare Verstappen PENALTY decision after Austrian GP mistake

FIA declare Verstappen PENALTY decision after Austrian GP mistake

FIA declare Verstappen PENALTY decision after Austrian GP mistake

The FIA have confirmed whether of not they will handing reigning world champion Max Verstappen a penalty at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Ring hosts the second race of a European Triple header, which kicked off last week in Barcelona and was won by Verstappen.

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

However, the Dutchman risked the weekend getting off to a terrible start given that he turned up late to the FIA's press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Verstappen was due to feature alongside a number of his fellow drivers but was 15 minutes late to the briefing due to a transport issue, which is potentially a breach of Article 19.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Max Verstappen was late to a media briefing in Austria
The FIA released a statement on Max Verstappen on Friday

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty decision

Despite confirming that he did breach that clause, the FIA decided that no penalty would be applied to the three-time world champion after the infringement on this occasion.

Explaining their decision in a document on Friday morning, the FIA wrote: "The Stewards received a report from the Media Delegate that the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), was late for the Thursday Press Conference,"

"The Media Delegate reported that the driver had some transportation issues on the way to the track, but the team informed the FIA in advance.

"The Stewards conclude that the driver and the team took every reasonable measure given the circumstances and therefore impose no penalty despite technically the regulations have been breached."

Whilst the above was good news for Verstappen, on track, things were more challenging for the three-time world champion on Friday.

In FP1, Verstappen's car stopped on track, bringing out the red flags and temporarily halting Friday's practice action.

READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Eddie Jordan Barcelona Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Championship challengers suffer track limits NIGHTMARE
Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Championship challengers suffer track limits NIGHTMARE

  • Today 17:31
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes
Austrian GP Sprint

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes

  • Today 12:11

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Championship challengers suffer track limits NIGHTMARE

  • Today 17:31
IndyCar

IndyCar teams complete FINAL hybrid test

  • 54 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA declare Verstappen PENALTY decision after Austrian GP mistake

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR star compares series to 'driving a forklift'

  • 2 uur geleden
Austrian GP Sprint

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes

  • Today 12:11
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying: start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x