F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton LURKING as Verstappen causes red flag
F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton LURKING as Verstappen causes red flag
The Austrian Grand Prix's singular practice session kicked the weekend off in style as Max Verstappen claimed top spot yet again.
The Dutchman clinched top spot ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
It was a far from straightforward practice session for Verstappen after a failed sensor issue on his RB20 brought out the red flag.
Lewis Hamilton looked like a strong competitor, being the only driver to finish in the top five who ran the hard tyres.
Red Bull managed to get Verstappen back out on track to finish practice, taking the top spot from Piastri, both Ferrari's and Hamilton.
Below is the timesheet from Friday’s practice session in Spielberg.
F1 FP1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
8. George Russell [Mercedes]
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
13. Lando Norris [McLaren]
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] 18. Alex Albon [Williams]
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner admits Verstappen FIA penalty imminent
- 27 minutes ago
Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag after MORE reliability issues
- 57 minutes ago
F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton LURKING as Verstappen causes red flag
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Practice: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 05:00
Newey suggests future clue with shirt as Red Bull exit looms
- Today 04:00
F1 boss FIRES BACK at criticism of controversial signing
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug