F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton LURKING as Verstappen causes red flag

The Austrian Grand Prix's singular practice session kicked the weekend off in style as Max Verstappen claimed top spot yet again.

The Dutchman clinched top spot ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

It was a far from straightforward practice session for Verstappen after a failed sensor issue on his RB20 brought out the red flag.

Lewis Hamilton looked like a strong competitor, being the only driver to finish in the top five who ran the hard tyres.

Red Bull managed to get Verstappen back out on track to finish practice, taking the top spot from Piastri, both Ferrari's and Hamilton.

Below is the timesheet from Friday’s practice session in Spielberg.

F1 FP1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

8. George Russell [Mercedes]

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

13. Lando Norris [McLaren]

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] 18. Alex Albon [Williams]

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

