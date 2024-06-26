close global

F1 team caught in popular 'Hawk Tuah' trend

A Formula 1 team has been involved in a new American viral sensation over the weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen managed to beat Lando Norris in a somewhat mediocre encounter at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

A lack of action up and down the field summarized a typical affair at the Spanish track, with an exciting Saturday qualifying session the only thing of note.

But during the weekend, it appears that something else happened which fans wouldn’t have been able to notice.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish GP in comfort

Which viral sensation has reached the F1 paddock?

In the car parks which are utilized by teams, drivers and other personnel, one thing caught the eye of a popular Formula 1 photographer.

Kym Illman has been taking snaps of all things F1 for the past seven years and has no doubt witnessed some incredible things in that time.

However, this week a viral social media trend caught his eye in the car park – which he photographed and discussed on social media platform TikTok.

Over the last few weeks, a video clip of an American lady has been going viral, in which she uses the phrase ‘Hawk Tuah’.

Illman spotted this phrase stickered on the back of a car used by an F1 team to get to the track this weekend but insisted that he wouldn’t name them because it may be a little bit embarrassing.

The photographer himself had to look up the definition of the phrase which confused him when he first came across it.

