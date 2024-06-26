F1 team caught in popular 'Hawk Tuah' trend
F1 team caught in popular 'Hawk Tuah' trend
A Formula 1 team has been involved in a new American viral sensation over the weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen managed to beat Lando Norris in a somewhat mediocre encounter at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star
A lack of action up and down the field summarized a typical affair at the Spanish track, with an exciting Saturday qualifying session the only thing of note.
But during the weekend, it appears that something else happened which fans wouldn’t have been able to notice.
Which viral sensation has reached the F1 paddock?
In the car parks which are utilized by teams, drivers and other personnel, one thing caught the eye of a popular Formula 1 photographer.
Kym Illman has been taking snaps of all things F1 for the past seven years and has no doubt witnessed some incredible things in that time.
However, this week a viral social media trend caught his eye in the car park – which he photographed and discussed on social media platform TikTok.
Over the last few weeks, a video clip of an American lady has been going viral, in which she uses the phrase ‘Hawk Tuah’.
Illman spotted this phrase stickered on the back of a car used by an F1 team to get to the track this weekend but insisted that he wouldn’t name them because it may be a little bit embarrassing.
The photographer himself had to look up the definition of the phrase which confused him when he first came across it.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Eminem set to headline EXCITING lineup at American F1 race in 2024
- 10 minutes ago
Schumacher receives F1 opportunity ahead of potential 2025 return
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team caught in popular 'Hawk Tuah' trend
- 2 uur geleden
Josef Newgarden: The life and career of an IndyCar legend
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen set to be reunited with LEGENDARY Red Bull F1 car
- Today 15:00
F1 champion tells critics to 'f*** off' after sensational return
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug