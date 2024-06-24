Verstappen FEARS rivals after impressive Spanish GP

Max Verstappen has shared his fears over improved pace from his Formula 1 rivals after winning the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has just won his second consecutive grands prix in a row - which would usually see him sat in a comfortable manner.

Starting from P2, the reigning world champion was caught off guard as Mercedes star George Russell moved round the outside going into Turn One to take an early lead ahead of Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Lewis Hamilton.

The 26-year-old made a quick recovery, however, successfully hunting the Brit down before sweeping past within a couple of laps.

From there, it was plain sailing for the man looking to win a fourth consecutive world title with Red Bull this season, as he claimed a 61st victory in the sport ahead of Norris, who once again demonstrated his credentials.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton finished behind Max Verstappen in Spain

McLaren have emerged as surprise challengers to Red Bull this season

McLaren improvement 'not what you like to see'

Despite celebrating yet another good day's work, Verstappen revealed post-race that the speed of the McLaren was giving him food for thought ahead of next weekend's race in Austria.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I am very happy - getting the lead on Lap Two made my race, that is basically where we won.

Norris provided the main threat for Verstappen in Barcelona

"McLaren were faster today, which is a little bit concerning. That is not what you like to see.

"I want more performance as we are not the quickest at the moment, but we operated well and maximised everything we had.

"You cannot rely on that all the time. To win races you have to be normally the outright fastest, which has been lacking."

