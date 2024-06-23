close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report

Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report

Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report

Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report

George Russell made a blistering start to the Spanish Grand Prix, surging from P4 to P1 on Turn 1.

With Lando Norris looking to hold off Max Verstappen, the McLaren star failed to spot his compatriot sneaking past on the outside.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Lewis Hamilton made a solid start to stay in P4, with both Ferraris in close pursuit.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez failed to make any progress from P11, in what was another disappointing opening-lap showing from the Mexican.

Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris on Lap One

Home hero drops back

Home favourite Fernando Alonso ran off-track to drop down the order, allowing Haas star Nico Hulkenberg to move into the top 10.

Alonso's team-mate, Lance Stroll also failed to get himself into contention for a top-10 spot in what was a laboured opening stint from the Canadian.

At the rear of the grid, Logan Sargeant edged past Visa Cash App star Daniel Ricciardo to take P18.

READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen McLaren Sergio Perez
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 race start times, schedule and TV
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 race start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 14:00
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid with penalties enforced
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid with penalties enforced

  • Today 13:00

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix times - Verstappen HUNTED by British star in thrilling finish

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Wolff FUMES at Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

  • 18 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: Starting grid after CANCELLED qualifying

  • 1 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: How to vote for your Spanish Grand Prix standout

  • 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 boss OPTIMISTIC about incredible Newey move

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Ontdek het op Google Play
x