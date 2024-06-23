Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report
George Russell made a blistering start to the Spanish Grand Prix, surging from P4 to P1 on Turn 1.
With Lando Norris looking to hold off Max Verstappen, the McLaren star failed to spot his compatriot sneaking past on the outside.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Lewis Hamilton made a solid start to stay in P4, with both Ferraris in close pursuit.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez failed to make any progress from P11, in what was another disappointing opening-lap showing from the Mexican.
Home hero drops back
Home favourite Fernando Alonso ran off-track to drop down the order, allowing Haas star Nico Hulkenberg to move into the top 10.
Alonso's team-mate, Lance Stroll also failed to get himself into contention for a top-10 spot in what was a laboured opening stint from the Canadian.
At the rear of the grid, Logan Sargeant edged past Visa Cash App star Daniel Ricciardo to take P18.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
