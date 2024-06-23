F1 boss OPTIMISTIC about incredible Newey move
Aston Martin boss has been discussing the possibility of signing F1 design guru Adrian Newey to the team.
His comments come after reports surfaced that Newey had been on a tour of the Aston Martin campus before the Spanish Grand Prix.
Newey shocked the sporting world earlier this season, announcing that he was set to resign from his role at the defending constructors' champions - Red Bull, in early 2025.
The Brit has been an instrumental part of the team's success since joining from McLaren in 2006, designing title-winning cars for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over two dominant spells.
Since the shock revelation, there has been much speculation over the future of the man widely regarded to be the best designer in the sport's history, with Ferrari strongly linked with the 65-year-old.
Newey's manager and close friend Eddie Jordan, however, also recently hinted that all options remained open, hinting that the F1 legend may opt to step back from the limelight to spend time with his family.
Where does Newey's future lie?
A move to Aston Martin had previously seemed unlikely, but the news which emerged this week suggests the British team believe they may be in the hunt to secure his signature.
Driver Fernando Alonso remained tight-lipped when quizzed on the prospect ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, and now his boss has adopted a similar tact.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Krack said: “I think, honestly when you see how many names have been linked to our project lately and you see how old the project is, I think it’s a credit to Lawrence’s visions, to Honda, to Aramco, all the partners that we have.
“It will be interesting to see how this goes on, but I think it gives credibility to the project.
"Maybe a couple of years ago, if you would have linked these names to our team, nobody would have taken it serious - we’re very flattered about that and I think it shows that the project is credible.
“You said it before, rumours are rumours. A lot of people are talking about Aston Martin, that is a good thing and we’ll see how it goes.”
