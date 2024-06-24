F1 winner lobbies for Ricciardo retirement after TRICKY 2024 season
F1 winner Johnny Herbert has shared his stance over the future of Formula 1 sweetheart Daniel Ricciardo.
A few weeks ago, 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve launched into the Aussie, lambasting him for a run of poor form.
In addition, Villeneuve proceeded to discredit the Australian’s early career successes against a ‘burnt out’ Sebastian Vettel and young Max Verstappen.
The Canadian further implied that Ricciardo only remained in the sport because of his image and marketability.
Should Daniel Ricciardo retire from F1?
The 34-year-old is a popular figure in the F1 paddock characterised by his sense of humour and trademark smile, however he has been outperformed by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently this season.
Ricciardo was quick to fire back at Villeneuve’s comments after an improved qualifying performance in Montreal, asking whether the Canadian had ‘hit his head a couple of times’.
However, Villeneuve is not the only driver to make a brutal admission about Ricciardo’s career, with British F1 race winner Johnny Herbert also wading into the debate.
Speaking to the media via Lord Ping, Herbert claimed it was time for the Australian to retire after his recent difficulties.
“I saw what Jacques said and the way he said it [about Daniel Ricciardo being a social media driver]. It was the truth. Some people don’t like the truth sometimes. Jacques was spot on,” he said.
“It isn’t happening for Daniel now. So, it is time for him to hang his helmet up. I genuinely do. Many people might not like that. But it is true. Performances have to be there and as soon as they go, then there is a question mark.
“I think he still believes. When someone is negative like Jacques, Daniel almost says: ‘On yer bike. You don’t know what you are talking about.’
“He still has what I can only think is a metal block that he can still do it.”
