Departing F1 driver reveals cryptic hint on future

Esteban Ocon has perhaps hinted at a contract with another Formula 1 team after it was announced he will be leaving Alpine.

The Frenchman will exit Alpine at the end of 2024, after it was mutually decided that he won't be extending his current contract.

Ocon has so far achieved three podiums and a race victory in his F1 career, which started back in 2016.

He has competed with the Alpine team - formerly known as Renault - since 2020, but has often received criticism for his fiery relationships with team-mates.

Esteban Ocon was told by Bruno Famin that there would be 'consequences'

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are thought to have a fiery relationship

Will Ocon join another F1 team?

Ocon and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso often ranted at each other over the team radio, while his fellow countryman Pierre Gasly has not been best pleased by some of Ocon's behaviour since becoming team-mates in 2023.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, Ocon dived down the inside of Gasly on the first lap, causing a collision which saw Ocon out of the race.

After that particular incident, team principal Bruno Famin was angry, and told Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz that there would be 'consequences'.

Now, following the announcement of his departure from the Enstone outfit less than two weeks after that incident, Ocon has hinted at what his future might hold, stating he will announce his plans 'very soon'.

“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1," he told Alpine's official website.

"While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

"We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

"I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

