Kelly Piquet teases Ferrari revelation following Verstappen's Red Bull NIGHTMARE

Kelly Piquet has made a stunning Ferrari revelation as uncertainties rise over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future.

Despite dominating F1 in the ground effect era, Red Bull have incurred difficulties in 2024, both on and off-track.

Team principal Christian Horner was recently accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague, but was cleared following an internal investigation.

However, Horner and Verstappen’s father, Jos, have reportedly fallen out since the controversy, with the Dutchman warning that the team will ‘explode’ if Horner remains in his position.

Will Verstappen remain at Red Bull?

Since the falling out, reports have suggested Verstappen could be tempted by a move to Mercedes, especially if Helmut Marko were to leave Red Bull for the German team.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has openly courted Verstappen, however the Dutchman remains loyal to his current him and insists he will stay.

Red Bull endured a difficult weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with both drivers’ struggling to match the pace of their rivals due to the bumps and kerbs around the street circuit.

Verstappen finished the weekend in sixth, whilst Sergio Perez barely made it past the first corner before colliding with both Haas’ and completely destroying his Red Bull.

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend hinted at the potential end of Red Bull’s dominance, which could lead to Verstappen looking at other F1 teams.

His partner and daughter of former F1 world champion, Nelson Piquet, Kelly recently revealed her preference for a rival team.

Kelly Piquet reveals Ferrari on social media

In a picture captioned ‘little getaway’ on her Instagram story, Piquet revealed a picture of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, showing that even the loyalist Verstappen supporters can be enchanted by the Scuderia.

