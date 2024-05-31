Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes evaporate as F1 rival edges closer to signing contract

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo will soon have clarity on whether he has a future at Red Bull.

Ricciardo drove for the reigning constructors' champions from 2014-2018, and celebrated seven race victories during that spell alongside former world champion Sebastian Vettel and three-time title-winner Max Verstappen.

The 34-year-old opted to make the shock switch to Renault in 2019 before experiencing a disappointing stint at McLaren.

Following a short period away from the grid in 2023, Ricciardo joined Alpha Tauri - now RB - in the hope of forcing his way back into contention for a sensational return to the sport's top team.

However, performances this season have been underwhelming, and with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently outperforming the Australian, there have been rumours that he may not have a seat at all next year.

Sergio Perez has been Verstappen's partner at Red Bull since 2021, but is out of contract at the Milton Keynes-based outfit at the end of this season, leading to speculation that he may be replaced.

However, according to Motorsport-Total.com, the Mexican is set to sign a new deal with the team within the next few days, which would rule out any slim chance of a Ricciardo return any time soon.

The site reported: "Sergio Perez is about to extend his contract with Red Bull Racing.

"Helmut Marko recently indicated that they would like to have a clear picture "by Barcelona" of whether the Mexican can stay or not.

"And as of today, everything indicates that this could be sealed in the next few days or weeks."

The revelation comes after Red Bull boss Helmut Marko identified the 34-year-old as the team's 'first option' while in Monaco over the weekend.

