Surprise F1 star opens up on 'MUTUAL AGREEMENT' with Verstappen

A F1 star has revealed his surprising relationship with three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has dominated F1 since earning his first world title in 2021, achieving 59 race wins and 104 podiums with Red Bull.

However, his status has been challenged in 2024, with Lando Norris beating Verstappen in Miami, and fighting for the lead towards the end of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Despite their growing rivalry on-track Norris and Verstappen remain good friends celebrating Norris’ maiden win together in Miami.

Max Verstappen continues to smash through F1 records

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris celebrate on the podium at Imola

Hulkenberg reveals relationship with Verstappen

It is not just Norris that has a positive relationship with the champion, with German driver Nico Hulkenberg also revealing a close relationship with Verstappen.

"Max and I have known each other for, I don't know, 25 years?" Hulkenberg revealed to GPFans. "We get along very well and have a lot of respect for each other."

This relationship has also played out on the racetrack, with Hulkenberg hinting at a ‘mutual agreement’ which provided Verstappen with a slipstream advantage in Imola.

"We have already done it a number of times this year," Hulkenberg said.

"Maybe it was a little less visible then than in Imola. We have done it before in the past, if there was an opportunity to give each other a bit of a slipstream. If there is an opportunity to help each other a little, we will.

“It's not something we prepare or talk about beforehand, but sometimes it works out that way. It depends on where you're riding on the track.

"He has to be busy with his lap, I have to be busy with my fast lap, or the other way around. It's a mutual agreement and sometimes you have to help a friend if the option is there."

