F1 star PENALISED for team's dangerous mistake

Alex Albon has been slammed with a 10-second penalty following an unsafe error during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The Williams star was seen driving slowly out on track following a pit stop, where it was soon revealed that the tyres had not been attached properly.

Albon rumbled around the track to make his way back to the pits, where the team changed his tyres once again.

Alex Albon has had an awful Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

From bad to worse for Alex Albon

However, the initial error was deemed as unsafe, and prompted an investigation from race stewards that resulted in a 10-second penalty for the Thai driver.

Following his penalties matters only got worse for Albon, already a lap down and returning to the pits to change his tyres to run in last.

His team-mate Logan Sargeant did not fare much better running at the back for most of the race, in what looks like another point-less outing for Williams.

Albon has recently signed a new multi-year deal with the team, and seemed confident they could tackle the 2026 regulations successfully.

"This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract," he said.

"The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

