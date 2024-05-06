Netflix announce GROUNDBREAKING F1 Academy show

Drive to Survive has had a monumental impact on expanding the global audience of Formula 1 – and they are looking to do the same with their all-female category.

F1 Academy held their inaugural season in 2023 replacing the W Series as they hold to promote female inclusivity in motorsport.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

The series has taken huge strides to get it out to a global audience in 2024 and this year’s championship will be on the support bill for F1 and will be made available on YouTube and social media for free.

And in 2025, they will be hoping to replicate the success of F1 on Netflix as F1 Academy will bring out their own documentary series.

F1 Academy are in their second season in 2024

Susie Wolff is looking to expand the championship's global audience

F1 Academy reveal Netflix series

Officially announced on Friday, the multi-part series will give fans an exclusive behind the scenes look at the drivers, highlighting the drama of the races and taking a dive into their personal lives.

The series will be produced by Hello Sunshine, an American media and film and television production company, founded by actress Resse Witherspoon.

Speaking about the announcement of the Netflix documentary, F1 Academy managing director, Susie Wolff MBE, said: "We want to be the rocket fuel that drives female participation in our sport, both on and off the track.

“To have the F1 ACADEMY docuseries launch globally with Netflix is not just a huge step forward in visibility for our mission, but also a resounding statement about the momentum and demand for women’s sport.

F1 have had great success with Drive to Survive

"We want to inspire and empower the next generation of young women, and Netflix will open up F1 ACADEMY to a global audience of existing and future fans."

Witherspoon added: "We started Hello Sunshine to change the narrative for women, and Susie Wolff and F1 ACADEMY are doing just that by creating new opportunities in the thrilling world of motorsport.

"As these dynamic and fearless drivers break barriers behind the wheel, we are excited to partner with Netflix to tell the stories of these powerhouse leaders.

“What we know is that when we put women at the center, people show up to watch."

READ MORE: Crazy food prices outrage F1 fans at Miami GP

Related