Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen wants OUT at Red Bull

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the future of Red Bull's Max Verstappen following the confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure from the team.

The defending constructors' champions this week announced that Newey will end his 18-year association with the team in early 2025, with his next potential destination currently unknown.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal Newey departure date

The 65-year-old's exit likely to cause a devastating blow to the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and Schumacher believes it could have an impact on the future of its star driver.

Ralf Schumacher has spoken out on Max Verstappen's future

Design chief Adrian Newey will depart Red Bull in 2025

Plenty of options for defending champion

The six-time grand prix winner is convinced that recent developments have made it 'certain' that Verstappen will soon move on, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff already expressing an interest in the Dutchman.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher said: "I also think he has other options.

“In the paddock, you already hear stories about him talking to others.

“The question is whether it will happen next year or the year after, but for me it is certain that he wants to leave.”

Schumacher's reaction follow recent comments made by Jos Verstappen - Max's father - casting doubt on his son's future beyond 2026.

READ MORE: F1 set for stunning 2026 RETURN

Related