close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen wants OUT at Red Bull

Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen wants OUT at Red Bull

Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen wants OUT at Red Bull

Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen wants OUT at Red Bull

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the future of Red Bull's Max Verstappen following the confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure from the team.

The defending constructors' champions this week announced that Newey will end his 18-year association with the team in early 2025, with his next potential destination currently unknown.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal Newey departure date

The 65-year-old's exit likely to cause a devastating blow to the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and Schumacher believes it could have an impact on the future of its star driver.

Ralf Schumacher has spoken out on Max Verstappen's future
Design chief Adrian Newey will depart Red Bull in 2025

Plenty of options for defending champion

The six-time grand prix winner is convinced that recent developments have made it 'certain' that Verstappen will soon move on, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff already expressing an interest in the Dutchman.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher said: "I also think he has other options.

“In the paddock, you already hear stories about him talking to others.

“The question is whether it will happen next year or the year after, but for me it is certain that he wants to leave.”

Schumacher's reaction follow recent comments made by Jos Verstappen - Max's father - casting doubt on his son's future beyond 2026.

READ MORE: F1 set for stunning 2026 RETURN

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Toto Wolff Adrian Newey Ralf Schumacher
Verstappen receives STUNNING $160 million offer from F1 rival
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen receives STUNNING $160 million offer from F1 rival

  • Yesterday 19:00
F1 paddock favourite admits immense doubts over Verstappen Red Bull future
Latest F1 News

F1 paddock favourite admits immense doubts over Verstappen Red Bull future

  • May 2, 2024 17:00

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen takes pole as Hamilton crashes out

  • Yesterday 23:22
Latest F1 News

Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'

  • 56 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen gives 'LOL' response in Miami radio message

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton hints at potential reunion with 'good friend' Cullen

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Major F1 engine supplier returning in 2026 issues OMINOUS update

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x