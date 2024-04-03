RB star makes big admission on F1 'love'

Yuki Tsunoda is into his fourth season in F1 in 2024, but the Japanese driver has revealed that he has not really fallen in love with the sport yet.

After an impressive junior career in Japan and finishing third in the Formula 2 championship in 2020, Tsunoda made his debut in F1 with AlphaTauri a year later.

READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

His rookie season would be the best of his career to date, finishing 14th in the standings with 32 points, with a highest finish of fourth at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The next two seasons proved to be difficult for the 23-year-old as he struggled with his machinery and points were irregular, scoring just 29 across 2022 and 2023.

Yuki Tsunoda has been in F1 since 2021

The Japanese driver has achieved a best finish of fourth

Tsunoda: I'm not sure I've fallen in love with F1

Tsunoda was retained by the team for 2024 as they rebranded to Visa Cash App RB and has displayed solid pace in qualifying, breaking into Q3 in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

However, some mistimed strategy calls and bad luck have prevented him and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo from getting the best out of the VCARB01 in races, until the Japanese driver registered his and the team’s first points of the season in Melbourne.

Tsunoda recently featured on F1.com’s brand new segment ‘Getting to Know’, which aims to give fans a better insight into the drivers’ personalities and interests – and it was here where he admitted to not truly falling in love with F1.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Tsunoda revealed he has not fully fallen in love with F1

When asked what made him fall in love with the sport, he responded: “I’m not sure I’ve fully fallen in love with F1 yet, to be honest!

“I love to drive. I mean, that’s F1, right? I guess, okay, speed. Beautiful hospitality, lovely atmosphere.

“I think also I like the team, I like the fact it’s also kind of teamwork as well. It’s how it looks an individual sport but it’s actually teamwork.”

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Related