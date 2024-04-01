F1 owners set to announce $4.4 BILLION buyout

It has been reported that F1’s owners – Liberty Media – are set to unveil their multi-billion-dollar takeover of MotoGP as early as next week.

It was revealed earlier this month that Liberty Media were looking to expand their portfolio, with the two-wheeler series catching their attention.

They have previously discussed the idea of a crossover between motorbikes and Formula 1 cars, with the two series racing on the same circuit on the same weekend.

Now, it looks like that may not be far away as the takeover of MotoGP’s parent company is set to be unveiled next week.

Liberty Media are set to takeover MotoGP

They have discussed the idea of a crossover weekend with F1

Liberty Media to unveil MotoGP takeover

According to Sky News, Liberty Media is set to complete their $4.4bn takeover of Dorna Sports, with some sources stating that that figure could even be higher, with a formal announcement expected to come before Wednesday.

Sky News as also reported that Greg Maffei, the president and chief executive of Liberty Media Corporation, is expected to announce the deal during a trip to Madrid as early as Monday.

The substantial price will give a huge return to Bridgepoint, who have owned MotoGP through various funds for the last 18 years.

The $4.4bn billion takeover is set to be unveiled next week

The London-based private equity group bought Dorna back in 2006 for 500 million euros (roughly £427.7 million) and now owns close to 40% after selling a stake to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) six years later.

In 2019, a transaction that saw Bridgepoint transferring its stake from one of its funds to another reportedly valued Dorna Sports at €2.5bn ($2.7bn) after MotoGP has been the subject of huge growths in recent times.

