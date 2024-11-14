close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 owner ROCKED by shock resignation

F1 owner ROCKED by shock resignation

F1 owner ROCKED by shock resignation

F1 owner ROCKED by shock resignation

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media have been hit with the shock resignation of their CEO, ahead of a key deal expiring in 2025.

Having spearheaded the move to take over the sport back in 2017, Greg Maffei will leave his role at the company at the end of the year, with commercial deals tying the 10 top teams to the sport currently being renegotiated before they expire at the end of 2025.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close

The company are an American mass media brand that were founded back in 1991. As well as F1, the company announced earlier this year that they had acquired another motorsport series in Moto GP, in a $4.2billion acquisition.

Liberty Media's influence on F1 has been clear to see, with the sport growing exponentially into new countries, and expanding in the US market thanks in part to the success of hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Liberty Media recently acquired Moto GP
Niels Wittich quit his role as FIA race director earlier this week

Maffei to leave Liberty Media

Now, Liberty Media have confirmed that Maffei will leave his position as CEO at the end of 2024, and will be replaced on an interim basis by chairman John Malone.

Maffei becomes the second high-profile F1 exit of the week, following the news that FIA race director Niels Wittich will leave his role immediately.

In a statement, Maffei said: "The almost 20 years I have spent at the helm of Liberty Media have been incredibly rewarding, stimulating and endlessly eventful.

"Following today’s announcements at Liberty Media and Liberty Broadband, all the Liberty acquisitions completed during my tenure are now in structures where shareholders can have more direct ownership in their upside.

"The corporate structure is optimised, and the portfolio companies are in strong positions with talented executive teams in place.

"While it’s never easy to leave an organisation as dynamic as Liberty, I am confident that this is the right time. I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside and learning from John, our board, the management teams at Liberty and across the family of companies and our shareholders."

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Related

Mercedes F1 Liberty Media
US Department of Justice start F1 probe over Andretti ruling
Latest F1 News

US Department of Justice start F1 probe over Andretti ruling

  • August 9, 2024 16:00
Three NEW Grand Prix destinations teased by F1 bosses
Latest F1 News

Three NEW Grand Prix destinations teased by F1 bosses

  • May 31, 2024 15:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 owner ROCKED by shock resignation

  • Today 05:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 star warns Vegas penalty could produce championship TWIST

  • Today 03:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Vegas F1 race rules out gamechanging move

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR

NASCAR legends hail Logano after STUNNING championship win

  • Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar

IndyCar team seeking 'BILLIONAIRE' investment ahead of 2025

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 Social

F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x