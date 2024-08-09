US Department of Justice start F1 probe over Andretti ruling

Liberty Media has announced it is set to be investigated in light of a controversial ruling made by the company over the future of Formula 1.

The probe will be carried out by the US Department of Justice, who are scrutinising the legality of Formula One Management's (FOM) decision to reject an application from one team hoping to join the grid.

Andretti Global - fronted by former racer Michael Andretti - had set their sights on becoming the 11th team in F1, but despite being given the initial green light by the FIA, were unsuccessful in their final bid.

After months spent reviewing the proposal, FOM concluded that there would be little commercial or competitive benefit gained from allowing their entry.

Nevertheless, Andretti are refusing to be deterred from their goal, and have set up new headquarters at Silverstone Park in the UK as well as appointing F1 legend Pat Symonds as their executive engineering consultant.

Andretti Global are fronted by former F1 driver Michael Andretti

The FIA gave Andretti the green light providing they could convince F1 bosses of the project's viability

CEO Greg Maffei to face scrutiny

The saga has now taken another twist after Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei revealed during a quarterly earnings call that the decision-making process which led to Andretti's rejection will come under fresh scrutiny.

“Looking at Andretti, as you saw this morning, we announced that there is a DoJ investigation,” Maffei told Wall Street analysts, as reported by Autosport.com.

“We intend to fully cooperate with that investigation, including any related requests for information.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has refused to rule out a future expansion to the grid

“We believe our determination, F1's determination, was in compliance with all applicable US antitrust laws, and we've detailed the rationale for our decision, vis-a-vis Andretti in prior statements.”

Maffei reiterated that F1 and Liberty Media aren't shutting the door on any expansion team joining the grid in the future, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

“We are certainly not against the idea that any expansion is wrong,” he added.

“There is a methodology for expansion that requires approval of the FIA and the F1 and both groups have to find the criteria met.

“We're certainly open to new entrants making applications and potentially being approved if those requirements are met.”

