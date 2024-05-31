Three NEW Grand Prix destinations teased by F1 bosses

As Formula 1's global appeal continues to grow, the sport's bosses are setting their sights on bringing their product to new territories.

Following the success of F1's expansion into the United States market in recent years, Liberty Media - F1's commercial rights owner - are looking at three potential targets in Asia to host future races.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss opens up on 'tense' Hamilton situation

The return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the racing calendar this year was also hailed, making it a prime example for growth in new markets.

The decision to expand the current schedule to a record-breaking 24 races has been roundly criticised by those within the sport, and so any prospect of adding further events to an already congested calendar would likely receive some pushback.

Speaking at an event ahead of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Liberty’s chief executive Greg Maffei admitted there had already been strong interest shown from Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia, adding that F1 is looking into these options.

"We're lucky that we were able to get a Chinese race this year after four years, it was very successful” he said, as reported by Autosport.com. “The interest in China has exploded in part because we now have a Chinese driver.

“Critically, you see cultural identity so much when you have drivers from a country, and when you have teams from a country, and so that's been great to see the growth in China.

“But there's a lot of interest across Asia, as we have interest from many cities. But in Asia, as you rightly point out: Thailand, Seoul, and we've had interest from Indonesia. There are lots of places which want a Formula 1 race.

“We have really looked at the intersection of where our fans are, where they could be, who could run a great race, and who can frankly afford a race - and all those sorts of intersections of those three circles.

“I think you could very easily see a second one in Southeast Asia [alongside China].”

READ MORE: Marko discloses his 'first choice' to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025

Related