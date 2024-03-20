F1 team boss set for drive in TITLE-WINNING car

A number of Williams figures will get a chance to drive one of the team's title-winning cars later this year, including team principal James Vowles.

Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and Lia Block will all get a chance to take a spin in a car which won an F1 title before the trio were even born.

The FW08 led Keke Rosberg to his one and only championship by a margin of five points, including a singular race win at the Swiss Grand Prix.

It will hit the tarmac again at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year – an event set to run between 6-8 September at the legendary hill climb circuit.

A car etched into history as a championship winner during the original ground effect era, it will be the first time that team boss James Vowles gets behind the wheel of a Williams car.

James Vowles has been Williams boss for one year

Lia Block will get a taste of F1 machinery

Vowles: It will be a dream come true

He most recently competed in the Asian Le Mans series during 2022 and shared his excitement as his next opportunity awaits him.

“The Festival of Speed is such a beloved and unique event and gives us the opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage of Williams Racing and motorsport as a whole,” he told the team.

“It will be a dream come true for me to drive a title-winning heritage Williams F1 car.

Alex Albon's Williams contract expires at the end of 2024

“We can't wait to take on the hill climb and put on a show for the incredible crowds that gather at Goodwood each year."

It will be the second Goodwood event for Alex Albon, and a debut for Logan Sargeant who is currently competing in his second Formula 1 season.

The event takes place a matter of days after the Italian Grand Prix – a track which plays to their car's inherent strengths and always offers them an opportunity for a good result.

