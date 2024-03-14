F1 driver COULD land heroic Mercedes seat

There are multiple quality drivers hitting the free market in Formula 1 in 2025, meaning that teams like Mercedes have plenty of options.

They have a big decision to make in the wake of Lewis Hamilton's departure to join Ferrari and they will want to fill the second seat with speed and experience.

One of the first names to be mentioned after the announcement was Williams driver, Alexander Albon.

The driver began his career in F1 in 2019 as part of the Red Bull family, however after a disappointing stint during the 2020 season, Albon was dropped from the team altogether.

In 2021 he found himself without a race seat, but was fortunately signed by Williams for 2022.

Since then, he has been a key figure in driving the team forward alongside team principal James Vowles.

Can Alex Albon take the next step at Mercedes?

Williams and Mercedes have enjoyed a close relationship over the past few years, with the latter supplying engines to the British team, and Vowles’ previous role at Mercedes as motorsport strategy director.

When asked about his future in the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, Alex Albon emphasised his commitment to Williams.

“On my side I’m totally focused on the team. It's very true that I love being part of this team.”

“This kind of building the team around and this upwards progress that we’re on is very exciting.”

“I won’t deny. There are opportunities around. There is a very fluid driver market right now and it's exciting and its moving around.”

“But my focus and my entire time is put on the team and for me to go racing.”

