F1 winner suggests Hamilton 'ALREADY' at Ferrari after sluggish Mercedes start

Lewis Hamilton's indifferent start to the 2024 season with Mercedes has led to former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard suggesting that the seven-time world champion is struggling..

In a very disappointing return in his final year at Mercedes, Hamilton is currently sat down in ninth in the drivers' championship having only managed a seventh-place finish in Bahrain, and a ninth-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' new W15 car has failed to look like a title challenger so far bur worse for Hamilton is being beaten by team-mate George Russell in both qualifying sessions and races so far.

The seven-time world champion is hoping to return Mercedes to winning ways this season, before leaving for pastures new ahead of 2025, switching Brackley for Maranello and the red of Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

David Coulthard raced in F1 until 2008

Hamilton under pressure at Mercedes

Now Coulthard, who claimed 13 victories between 1994-2008 in F1, has voiced his concerns for Hamilton, who may already have one eye on his shock switch to Ferrari.

Speaking to Channel 4 about Hamilton’s start to the 2024 campaign, Coulthard said: “He’s just not been settled with this car. And you can tell, you know, George (Russell) is just honing the lap time right now and you can feel that Lewis is on the back foot.

“What we do know though, if he does find a window of performance, then you know he will deliver.

"But right now, it’s looking like his decision to head off to Ferrari, mentally, he is already there.”

