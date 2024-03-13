Ferrari looking to poach key technical staff from RIVAL F1 team

Ferrari are looking to poach staff members from their rivals as they look to create a winning car for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Scuderia pulled off a coup when they signed up the seven-time world champion for the 2025 season, and appear to be looking to go even further.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives backing to suspended Red Bull employee

Rumours also suggest they are trying to tempt Mercedes performance director Loïc Serra to join the outfit.

However, Mercedes are not the only rival team they to poach staff from, with Ferrari looking at the best brains at Red Bull after growing unrest in the team.

Adrian Newey and Lewis Hamilton

Christian Horner on the phone

Ferrari look to Red Bull to strengthen their technical team

Following the allegations surrounding Christian Horner, there has been internal turmoil at Red Bull, with key figures such as Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko rumoured to leave for Mercedes.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport Adrian Newey’s name has been associated with Ferrari and their technical director Pierre Waché.

Despite the rumours engineers such as Newey have played down the chance of them going to Ferrari.

Newey has come close to joining Ferrari a few times, but has remained committed to Red Bull.

Adrian Newey outside of Red Bull garage

“My discussions in 2013 with Ferrari were purely out of frustration,” Newey said in a Beyond the Grid Podcast. “I really didn’t want to leave but we were in this position where Renault hadn’t produced a competitive turbo hybrid engine.

“But just as, for instance, working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It’s just circumstance sometimes, that’s the way it is.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo leaving RB? Vettel back in F1? A dozen CRAZY 2024 predictions

Related