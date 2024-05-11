close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Brother of star F1 driver completes private 'test' with Ferrari

Brother of star F1 driver completes private 'test' with Ferrari

Brother of star F1 driver completes private 'test' with Ferrari

Brother of star F1 driver completes private 'test' with Ferrari

Ferrari have carried out a Formula 1 'test' with one of their junior drivers at their private circuit in Fiorano.

The Scuderia have made a decent start to 2024, and trail first-placed Red Bull by 52 points in the constructors' standings.

READ MORE: Ferrari confirm Imola GP shake-up as KEY team member is replaced

In recent days, the Italian team have used their Fiorano track for a multitude of tests, including new anti-spray measures developed by the FIA hoped to improve wet weather racing.

Ferrari have also run their much-anticipated upgrade package, scheduled to be introduced at the upcoming Imola Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari have tested new wet weather racing measures

Young star completes Ferrari 'test'

The Scuderia have also used their track time to give laps to development driver Arthur Leclerc, younger brother of current Ferrari ace Charles.

In 2023, the 23-year-old competed in Formula 2 with DAMS, scoring a single podium, and this season he has raced in the European Le Mans series for Panis Racing.

Arthur Leclerc is the younger brother of Charles Leclerc

Leclerc was driving the F1-75 during the test, which can be used for extended testing purposes now it is two years old.

His older brother was also in action on Friday as he drove the newly-upgraded Ferrari for the first time in a filming day test.

READ MORE: SUPERSTAR model tells Hamilton she 'hates' him after Miami incident

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Formula 1 Charles Leclerc Arthur Leclerc
Ferrari test PIVOTAL 'performance' upgrades ahead of home race
Latest F1 News

Ferrari test PIVOTAL 'performance' upgrades ahead of home race

  • Today 01:00
Ferrari confirm Imola GP shake-up as KEY team member is replaced
F1 News

Ferrari confirm Imola GP shake-up as KEY team member is replaced

  • Yesterday 16:00

Latest News

F1 News

Verstappen hits back at F1 team boss after pointed Newey remarks

  • 7 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Brother of star F1 driver completes private 'test' with Ferrari

  • 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

  • Today 06:00
Latest F1 News

Wolff BLASTED over public pursuit of Verstappen by Red Bull CEO

  • Today 05:00
F1 News

Williams chief sheds light on rumored Antonelli F1 debut at Imola

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x