F1 star 'cheated' out of title launches $190 MILLION lawsuit

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has launched a case to the High Court of Justice against the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone over the 2008 ‘Crashgate’ scandal.

The Brazilian lost out on the drivers' world championship by a single point to Lewis Hamilton that season, and never again came as close to winning a title.

At the Singapore Grand Prix that year, Nelson Piquet Jr purposefully crashed to bring out a safety car to aid Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso’s strategy.

The Spaniard went on to win the race, with the outcome of the championship affected by the manipulated result, as Hamilton finished higher than Massa.

In other words, if the results of the grand prix were disregarded, the Ferrari driver would have ended up as champion that year.

Reportedly, Massa seeks between $800-$190 million in compensation as a result of the matter.

Lewis Hamilton beat Felipe Massa to the 2008 F1 title

Bernie Ecclestone is a former F1 chief executive

Massa 'cheated' out of title

Bernie Ecclestone, former chief executive of Formula 1, offered his thoughts on Massa’s 2008 title efforts last year.

“I still feel sorry for Massa today," he said. "He won his final at his home race in Sao Paulo, did everything right.

"He was cheated out of the title he deserved, while Hamilton had all the luck in the world and won his first championship.”

In response to a lack of progress with regards to the situation, Massa’s legal team released a statement as to why they are pursuing action.

"Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA's failure, in which Mr Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit.

“Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings.”

Massa labelled his 2008 defeat as ‘fraudulent’ and ‘revolting’ after reflecting on how the matter had played out in October 2023.

