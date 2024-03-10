Ferrari LEGEND sent Bearman message ahead of F1 debut

Oliver Bearman became the third youngest Formula 1 driver in history on Saturday, impressing on his debut.

The 18-year-old was drafted in after the first day of practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Carlos Sainz was hospitalized with appendicitis.

Having only first jumped in F1 machinery in FP3, Bearman qualified 11th place and narrowly missed out on the top ten by just 36 thousandths of a second.

In the race, the Brit was able to climb through the grid with some impressive overtakes and crossed the line seventh place to score six points, beating the likes of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

And after the race, Bearman revealed that he had received a message from one of his idols – former Ferrari driver and legend of the sport Sebastian Vettel.

Oliver Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia

Bearman beat Lewis Hamilton to finish seventh

Bearman reveals message from Sebastian Vettel

The German joined the Maranello squad in 2015 after winning his four consecutive world championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

In his six seasons with the team, Vettel won 14 races with the team and finished second in the championship behind Hamilton in 2017 and 2018.

Sebastian Vettel sent a message to the Brit before the race

Speaking with viaplay after the race, Bearman showed a beaming smile as he shared the special moment.

“First of all the support I’ve got was amazing,” he said.

“I got a message from one of my heroes Sebastian Vettel, which was really, really nice before the race. So, thanks Seb!”

