Hamilton backs Mercedes replacement despite rivalry potential

George Russell has received perhaps the most crucial backing to lead Mercedes into 2025 - from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton. .

Hamilton's shock move means that Mercedes are scrambling to replace one of the greatest drivers in the 70+ year history of the sport, while Carlos Sainz has to spend this season auditioning for a new drive once the Brit replaces him.

The seven-time champion’s stunning switch has sent the driver market into chaos with 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the 2024 season.

hamilton echoed his team boss' thoughts on his team-mate

Hamilton: Russell could be Mercedes team leader

It also leaves a seat vacant at Mercedes alongside Russell, with the likes of Fernando Alonso, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Sebastian Vettel all linked with a move to the silver arrows.

Toto Wolff has insisted that the team are not in rush to replace Hamilton and has hinted that Russell could be the new team leader – and the 39-year-old echoed his Mercedes boss in backing his team-mate ability.

Speaking at the driver press conference ahead of the first race in Bahrain when asked whether Russell had the ability to lead the team, Hamilton said: "I'm sure he can. I don't know what else to say about it.

"George is very technical, massively engaging and has come a long way since joining Williams and then joining the team. He's incredibly close with Toto. No doubt that will be his position."

Russell beat Hamilton in their first season as team-mates in 2022, with Russell claiming his first victory and Mercedes’ only win in the ground effect era in Brazil.

In 2023, the 26-year-old could not repeat the year prior and struggled against Hamilton with just two podiums all season and an eight place finish in the standings.

