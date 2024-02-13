Alonso hints at desire to take Hamilton's Mercedes seat

Fernando Alonso has admitted that he could be in contention to replace his old team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The 42-year-old Spaniard's contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of this season, lining up perfectly with Hamilton's impending departure to drive for Ferrari in 2025.

Despite his age, Alonso is coming off the back of what he described as his 'best season ever' in 2023, and the two-time world champion is largely perceived to still be one of the best drivers on the Formula 1 grid.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

While Alonso's future in the sport isn't guaranteed past 2024, he has reiterated in recent times that he would like to sign another F1 contract, wherever that may be, having come out of retirement in 2021.

Mercedes are weighing up a multitude of options for their vacant seat post-2024

Toto Wolff was left stunned by Hamilton's decision to move to Ferrari

Fernando Alonso achieved great success in his first season with Aston Martin

Alonso's Mercedes rumours

Now, Alonso has admitted why he may be seen as a frontrunner in the race to replace Hamilton, with the Brackley-based team looking at a huge multitude of options post-2024.

"I am aware of my situation, which is unique," he said during the Aston Martin season launch.

“There are only three world champions on the grid, and fast world champions, because in the past maybe there were some champions who maybe weren't so committed to being fast. And I'm probably the only one available for 2025. So I'm in a good position.

“But at the same time, when I decide whether I want to continue racing in the future, the first and only conversation I'll have at the start will be with Aston Martin. This will be my only priority."

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz is being displaced as part of Hamilton's mega-money Ferrari move, and is naturally also seen as a frontrunner for the vacant Mercedes seat.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli have also been tipped to become George Russell's team-mate from 2025.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix