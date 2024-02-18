How Hamilton's tough school life helps add to F1 fire

Lewis Hamilton is a terrific example for the younger generation – but it's his youth that makes him want to bring change.

It’s Drive to Survive release month – which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments and stories from the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos have come and gone, and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth season drops on 23 February – the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

After sitting out of the first season of the series, Lewis Hamilton has decided to appear every year since, such is his popularity among fans who love to see him on their screen.

Lewis Hamilton is one of Formula 1's most popular figures ever

The gut-wrenching Hamilton tale

The Brit won the championship throughout the first three seasons of the Netflix hit, before an agonising turn of events at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 saw him denied a fourth due to poor interpretation of the F1 rules.

2021 ended up being a difficult year for Hamilton, who missed out on the chance to become an eight-time world champion despite having the best car on the balance of things.

His fight with Max Verstappen will go down in history as one of the greatest battles to go down to the wire, even if the result didn’t go in his favour.

Two tough years have followed, and he hasn’t won since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix which outlines Mercedes’ recent struggles.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at the hands of poor Mercedes machinery over the last two years

From Stevenage to F1

Now he’s making a headline move to Ferrari, we take a look back at what Hamilton said during season four in 2021, when talking about what keeps him motivated.

“The desire to win is deep rooted,” he said. “From being on the playground and always the last person chosen. I was definitely way better than a lot of the players I was with.

“But I was also the only black kid in the line. I was like, ‘I’m going to show these guys when I get on the pitch, I’m going to score the most goals.’ I still feel the same hunger," he continued.

“If anything, I have more hunger this year than I think I’ve ever had.”

That hunger remains just as big now, with Hamilton set to embark on a unique quest with Ferrari to end a Ferrari title drought and achieve an all-eclipsing eighth drivers’ championship.

But time could be running out, with the Brit set to turn 40-years-old midway through his first season with the Scuderia – but fear not, Fernando Alonso remains a good example that age is no barrier in F1 (to a certain extent).

His swansong year with Mercedes is ahead, and although Netflix are yet to confirm their return for this year, this storyline alone should prompt them to record season seven of the show for next year.

