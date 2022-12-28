Mercedes 'felt like world champions' after Brazil success

Sam Hall

Wednesday 28 December 2022 15:25

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott has compared the celebrations for George Russell's success at the São Paulo Grand Prix as similar to when winning a world title.

The Silver Arrows endured a torrid campaign and ended the year without a championship crown for the first time since 2013.

But after losing significant development time while battling to fix its problems with porpoising, Mercedes gradually closed the gap with an upgrade introduced at the United States Grand Prix thrusting the team into victory contention.

This breakthrough eventually came in Brazil, as Russell and Lewis Hamilton dominated to score a one-two, with the former registering the team's only win for the year.

Speaking in a Mercedes season review, Elliott said: “What has been really interesting for me is to see the reaction we had after Brazil. It was huge.

“It almost felt like we’d won a world championship and we’d won one race.

“You look at some of the seasons we’ve had previously and you think, ‘Well, it was just one race’ but I think that’s what showed me the level of passion in the organisation, both at Brixworth and in Brackley, and the desire to get back to winning.

“I think it’s that desire and ambition that will get us there.

“If we can take all of the learnings from this year and turn that into direction for next year, I think that’ll set us in good stead.”