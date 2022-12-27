Have Verstappen and Perez fully recovered from Red Bull team order furore?

Ian Parkes

Red Bull appeared to straighten out the furore between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez following the São Paulo Grand Prix but is all really well within the team?

Verstappen caused a storm after refusing to allow his team-mate through to gain a vital championship point over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Brazil.

Although this ultimately did not affect the final standings, it weakened Perez's position going into the season finale.

Verstappen revealed an incident earlier in the year, believed to be the Mexican's crash in the closing stages of qualifying in Monaco, was behind his refusal to assist.

Red Bull seemingly healed the rift between its drivers to the extent that Verstappen was willing to help where possible in the final race in Abu Dhabi, although it was not required in the end given how the race unfolded.

But will the truce hold into a new season where the fight at the front is expected to be even more intense? Has the trust between them been eroded?

