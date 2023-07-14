Verstappen in line for BIG gains as new F1 format change suggested

Joe Ellis

Friday 14 July 2023 20:12

Stefano Domenicali and F1 bosses will discuss a potential change to sprint weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The current weekend sees grand prix qualifying on a Friday and Saturdays reserved for the sprint alone. But a possible change could see the sprint on a Saturday morning with sprint qualifying on the Friday, leaving grand prix qualifying in its usual slot.

Another possible change could see a 'Grand Slam' prize for a driver who wins both pole positions and both races across the weekend - a rule that is likely to favour Max Verstappen given his domination of the season thus far.

The exact locations of the sprints for 2024 are yet to be determined although Spa will host the third of six sprint weekends in 2023.

Meeting in Spa

The Belgian circuit has been criticised in recent years for a lack of safety but will host F1 races for the foreseeable future regardless

“There will be six sprints, and we will announce them I think in September because we have a meeting of the Formula 1 Commission scheduled for the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix," Domenicali said to Motorsport.com.

“There is a proposal that I would like to make, in line with the concept of the ‘Grand Slam’.

"It is that drivers who take the two poles and the two race wins over the weekend should be recognised with something extra, which represents well the sporting enterprise they have achieved.”

