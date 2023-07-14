Legendary F1 track looks for MAJOR investment to make key GP changes

Joe Ellis

Monza and the Italian Grand Prix are seeking major investment to make changes to the circuit.

The circuit owners and GP organisers are searching for 20 million euros worth of investment so they can demolish and reconstruct some of the larger kerbs on the track.

The 'Temple of Speed' has been criticised in recent years due to the excessive sausage kerbs around the track which have caused serious accidents in a variety of motorsport categories.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy have reported that the tender for the works has been approved so they are already underway.

When cars become planes

The 2022 6 Hours of Monza in the World Endurance Championship saw Henrique Chaves in the Aston Martin TF Sport number 33 suffer a horrifying aerial crash

Sausage kerbs became common in motorsport to try and battle the rising issues of track limits as circuits were forced to lay tarmac instead of grass or gravel next to the racing surface.

But these kerbs have become launchpads instead with an Aston Martin GTE car flipping at the Variante Della Roggia in 2022.

Another big crash came in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine last year when Dino Beganovic and David Vidales collided after the latter tried to use the run-off in a battle for the win.

The Spaniard would have returned to the track without an issue had a sausage kerb not lifted his front wheels off the ground, meaning he speared into his team-mate and ended their race.

