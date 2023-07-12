Tost breaks silence after Ricciardo return confirmed

Harry Smith

Wednesday 12 July 2023 17:27

Franz Tost has commented on Daniel Ricciardo's return to AlphaTauri following the dismissal of Nyck de Vries after just 10 rounds of the 2023 season.

The one-time Formula E world champion was signed off the back of an immense substitute performance for Williams last season but has struggled to make an impact in 2023.

De Vries leaves F1 having failed to score points for AlphaTauri after lagging behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout the first half of the season.

Many expected Liam Lawson to get the call-up and replace De Vries at AlphaTauri, but Daniel Ricciardo is the man chosen by the hierarchy to step in for the rest of the campaign as he looks to rescue his Red Bull career.

Return of Ricciardo

Speaking after the confirmation of Ricciardo's return to AlphaTauri, Tost said: "I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team.

“There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward.

The British Grand Prix was Nyck de Vries' final outing in F1

"The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner."

Tost then offered up some words of thanks to Nyck de Vries, who is leaving the team with immediate effect.

"I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

