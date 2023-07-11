Wolff recognises ‘INCREDIBLE PARALLELS’ between himself and footballing great

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 11 July 2023 18:13

Toto Wolff has hailed Pep Guardiola as an ‘incredible person’ after spending time with the Spanish footballing legend this weekend at the British Grand Prix – a track his Mercedes team have dominated at in past years.

Guardiola, who is coming off the back of a record-breaking season as Manchester City manager where his team won three trophies for a historic treble, sat down next to the Mercedes boss throughout Sunday’s race.

The two are figureheads of their respective sports, with Sky Sports F1’s David Croft taking time to wonder during the race, if the two discussed their successes together.

The commentator said: “I wonder if Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola when they’re having conversations, talking about how many titles they’ve won between them, over the course of the years.

“It’s proper sporting bragging rights for the pair of them isn’t it.”

Wolff: Pep is a remarkable guy

Speaking to Sky Germany about the exchange with the man who is arguably the world’s best football manager, Wolff said: “The mindset and values are exactly the same. When I hear Pep talk about his football, it's like listening to myself talking about Formula 1.

“The parallels are incredible. But he had a fantastic season with the treble. We set the bar with eight, and now we have to catch up.

“But overall, not just as a manager, he's simply an incredible person. A remarkable guy.”

