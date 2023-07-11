Alonso makes MAJOR Aston Martin target adjustment

Harry Smith

Tuesday 11 July 2023 10:27

Fernando Alonso has readjusted his target for Aston Martin in the coming races, claiming that the team should be looking to finish in the top ten at each grand prix.

The Spaniard claimed five podiums in the opening six rounds of the season as Aston Martin established themselves as the second-fastest team on the grid, but the Silverstone-based team have since slipped backwards.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals 'overwhelming' British GP INSECURITY

Alonso had little pace to fight with at the races Barcelona and Silverstone specifically, while the Austrian Grand Prix was also relatively underwhelming for the team.

While these tracks don't play to Aston Martin's strengths, to be fighting Williams and to be behind McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari on pace will naturally be a cause for concern.

Recalculation needed for Aston Martin

“To be honest, I’m not too stressed about the development,” Alonso told the media after the British Grand Prix.

“The car is better than expected this year, we are fighting for things that we could probably never dream of at the beginning of the year.

“So now if we can keep in the top 10 and fighting with the top guys, it’s great."

Alonso struggled for pace relative to Aston Martin's rivals on Sunday, while Lance Stroll finished outside of the top ten

Alonso had some calming words for the team as they look forward towards their long-term aims for the team.

"But I think we have to focus as well on the long-term picture.

"We cannot get stressed every weekend if we are seventh or if we are fourth or if we are on the podium this year.

"We need to be very pragmatic and very relaxed about our performance.”

READ MORE: Perez qualifying issues leave sponsorship DILEMMA for Red Bull