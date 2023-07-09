'Roscoe for Driver of the Day!' – F1 Twitter's best memes after brilliant British GP

Jack Walker

Sunday 9 July 2023 19:42

Max Verstappen may have eventually eased to yet another victory, but the British Grand Prix belonged to Lando Norris, who put his McLaren on the podium at his home race for the first time.

The young Brit fought off fellow countryman Lewis Hamilton for P2, but the entertainment didn’t stop there with lots of action up and down the field.

Despite Norris' excellent drive - and Verstappen's - F1 fans on social media were hoping that Formula 1 favourite Roscoe would be named Driver of the Day.

Lewis Hamilton's iconic dog was back in attendance at Silverstone and even had fans chanting his name over the race weekend.

Norris's impressive start also caught the attention of Twitter jokers, who found time to make the usual memes about Ferrari's failed strategies.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the British GP:

Just do the opposite strategy of Ferrari and you'll be fine pic.twitter.com/FhDUObzZXz — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) July 9, 2023

ferrari whenever leclerc is racing at silverstone in last few years pic.twitter.com/2oBOX9FeyY — mila (@shilreas) July 9, 2023

HAMILTON ON THE PODIUM = SHAKIRA AT F1 PADDOCK! pic.twitter.com/82Dy1pD2sJ — ☆ (@dearlews) July 9, 2023

Russell mad that Lewis is ahead after pitting pic.twitter.com/uxNqTJicCo — Amani 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@f1amani) July 9, 2023

FOUR POINTS???? alex albon ur the man pic.twitter.com/AaXBtivx6x — liia (@formula1loser) July 9, 2023

the real driver of the day is Kevin Magnussen for spicing this race up pic.twitter.com/iLjD7tsdqN — nic 🏁 (@nnicolef1) July 9, 2023

roscoe is more famous than some of the drivers 😭 pic.twitter.com/cQlJbSukOZ — eri (@hamxnda) July 9, 2023