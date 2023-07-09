Verstappen admits concern over 'VERY VERY BAD' British GP moment

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 9 July 2023 18:04

Max Verstappen lamented his ‘terrible start’ in the British Grand Prix despite taking the win at Silverstone, but praised the ‘super quick’ McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman took his sixth win in a row at Silverstone and Red Bull’s 11th win in a row, equalling McLaren’s record for the most consecutive race wins.

Pulling in at P2 and P3 were Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

But Verstappen was focused on his start, noting that ‘drifting’ was an issue and confirming that Red Bull will have to look into what happened.

Lewis Hamilton took P3 at the British Grand Prix

After the race, he told Sky Sports’ David Coulthard: “We had a terrible start, so we need to look into why that was. Even after that, I think especially Lando, both McLaren’s were super quick. It took a few laps to pass them.

“Then at one point, I could ease out the gap and I think everything looked quite alright again. Then again, after the safety car on the softest compound around here, was a little bit more tricky for us to keep them alive basically.

“So, the gap stayed a bit around three, three and a half seconds. Of course, very happy that we won again, and I mean, 11 wins in a row for the team, I think that’s pretty incredible. But it wasn’t straightforward today.”

Verstappen concerned about drifting

The two-time world champion seemed to pin his slow start down to drifting, saying the issue was ‘very very bad’.

However, he said it made ‘a bit more exciting’ as he had to push past Norris to retake P1.

Max Verstappen made a poor start in the British Grand Prix, as Lando Norris took the lead

Verstappen explained: “I was doing a bit of drifting on Thursday with marketing, and it felt like I was doing that also at the start, which wasn’t very good. It was just very very bad.

“We’ll look into that because I think the last few starts were actually a lot better and then today it wasn’t that great. At least it made it a bit more exciting to push for it.

“Lando didn’t really put up a fight, he was really nice to me, but then he actually came back again in the DRS. He had a lot of pace today. He did very well today.”

