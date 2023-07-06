F1 boss makes DECISIVE pick in Hamilton vs Verstappen debate

Harry Smith

Thursday 6 July 2023 20:56

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has picked his side in the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton debate in a recent TV appearance.

The two world champions enjoyed an immense title battle in 2021 with Verstappen eventually winning out on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to take his first world title.

The Dutchman has since claimed a second successive title and looks set up to take his third in 2023 thanks to the dominance of Red Bull's RB19 car.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is tied with Michael Schumacher on seven world titles and is still hoping to move clear at the top of the record books before retiring from the sport.

READ MORE: Newey reveals Red Bull could not stop Verstappen from taking POINTLESS risk

No hesitation from Steiner

Steiner made his pick between the two on a recent Sky Sports appearance.

When asked by presenter Joe Thomlinson to pick between prime Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to theoretically drive for Haas, Steiner responded confidently.

"Max."

Verstappen and Hamilton have endured some mighty battles in recent years

Steiner was then pressed as to why he'd selected Verstappen, to which he responded: "He's just on a roll in the moment.

"He cannot do anything wrong, in my opinion. Everything what he does sticks, you know, so you want to go with the guy that has got the luck attached to him."

READ MORE: Steiner provides MAJOR contract update with both Haas drivers in final year