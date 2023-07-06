‘Why not?’ Verstappen gives CLEAR answer to bonus point critics

Shay Rogers

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:25

A fifth consecutive win wasn’t enough to satisfy Max Verstappen in the Austrian Grand Prix, despite looking set to take 33 points from a possible 34 from the weekend.

The Dutchman had a sizeable gap to Charles Leclerc heading into the final laps of the race, leading to calls from him to pit in order to snatch the fastest lap point from his teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez, who had set the time on his hard tyres earlier on in the race, could only watch on as Verstappen fitted the soft tyres, and took the point away on the 71st and final lap.

Verstappen hails great weekend

The two-time champion now sits 81 points aloft the championship standings, as he continues to leave his rivals behind with every lap that passes.

Speaking about his weekend to Sky Sports, Verstappen said “I think today, and the whole weekend, it's been incredible.

“The car was great, the team operated really well with everything, strategy, pit stops, and also in the race I felt really well with the car. It was good on the tyres and just very comfortable to drive, to be honest.”

Max Verstappen was dominant once again in Austria

When challenged about the bonus point, the Dutch driver revealed his clear though process when so far in the lead of a race.

“No, but I had the gap. I want to have that extra point - why not?! If you have the opportunity you should go for it.

With less than a week to go until the British Grand Prix, where Verstappen will look to extend his margin in the championship, can Red Bull continue their quest to become the only team in history to win every race in a season?

READ MORE: Who is Kelly Piquet? Girlfriend of Max Verstappen and F1 royalty