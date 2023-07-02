Perez reveals extent of 'DIFFICULT' illness after Austrian GP podium

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 2 July 2023 19:42

Sergio Perez has celebrated a podium finish in the Austrian Grand Prix after feeling ‘really weak’ all weekend.

The Mexican driver was struggling with health issues in the days before the race, telling Sky Sports F1’s David Coulthard he had ‘high fevers’ and ‘no sleep during the weekend’.

Despite not feeling his best, the Red Bull driver pulled a third-place finish out of the bag after starting in P15.

Perez said of the result: “I’m really happy. It’s been a very difficult weekend for me. Personally, physically I have been really weak. I was sick on Thursday, so it hasn’t been an easy weekend.

“High fevers, no sleep during the weekend. So, great recovery from the team and fantastic strategy and we had great pace.”

Battle with Sainz

Though he couldn’t quite make it past Charles Leclerc or Max Verstappen, Perez enjoyed a spirited battle with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari before he took track position ahead of the Spaniard to claim the podium place.

Coulthard described the Sainz interaction as ‘hard but fair’, something with which Perez agreed.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz battled during the Austrian Grand Prix

Asked about the battle, Perez said: “It was very hard but fair as you said. Always a pleasure to race him. The Ferraris were very strong, especially in the low speed, they were having very good traction. It’s a good comeback.

“It’s been a bit of a rough patch for me, so now hopefully we are back and we can keep that consistency now.”

