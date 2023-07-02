Verstappen REFUSING to think about hat-trick despite UNSHAKEABLE form in Austria

Lauren Sneath

Max Verstappen is still not counting his chickens before they hatch when it comes to securing a third world championship win despite a decisive victory at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Verstappen celebrated a banner weekend in Spielberg after winning the Sprint and the Grand Prix as well as taking the fastest lap of the race.

Yet after taking his seventh win so far this season, the Dutchman told Sky’s David Coulthard that he doesn’t like to think about winning a third title just yet.

He also gave his approval of Red Bull’s race strategy, after the team opted not to pit during the virtual safety car and follow their previous plan.

Max Verstappen has topped podium after podium this season

After the race, Verstappen told Sky Sports: “I think, most important for me of course was lap one to stay in front. After that, we could do our own race.

“We opted not to box during the virtual safety car and just follow our normal strategy and I think that worked out really well because the tyre life was not that high around here. Our stints were perfect. Great day, I enjoyed it a lot.

“I could see already the few laps before the Virtual Safety Car came out, we were pulling out quite a gap. I knew that I would get them back eventually. I think just following our own plan at the time was the best way forward.”

Verstappen: I’m just enjoying the car

The Dutchman was coy about whether or not he thinks he has a title hat-trick in hand already.

Verstappen said: “I don’t like to think about that (winning a third title) yet. I’m just enjoying the moment driving with this car, working with the team.

“I think the whole weekend, we have done a really good job. A sprint weekend is always really hectic and a lot of things can go wrong. Luckily a lot of things went right for us this weekend.”

He also thanked the thousands of orange-clad fans who loudly celebrated his victory, saying: “It’s an incredible support every time we come here and to see all the orange on the grandstands the flares as well at the end, incredible atmosphere. So thank you very much for coming.”

