Sainz FUMES as Ferrari miss vital opportunity during Austrian Grand Prix safety car CHAOS

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 15:34 - Updated: 15:35

Carlos Sainz could not hide his frustration after Ferrari failed to take advantage of a virtual safety car stop during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and team-mate Sainz were running in second and third respectively when Nico Hulkenberg was forced to retire from the race.

The German driver had an engine issue and parked his car at the side of track, prompting a virtual safety car to help debris to be cleared from the track.

Both Leclerc and Sainz sailed past the pit entry before they could take advantage of a fast tyre change, while both Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris dove in and came out on a brand new set of fresh slicks.

Sainz annoyed on team radio

Rather than stay out, Ferrari then decided to call both drivers in for a double stack, as Leclerc got out in second place, yet a slow stop for Sainz saw him tumble down the order to sixth.

Taking to the radio, he said" "Guys, why didn't we stay out, come on."

Yet the Spaniard quickly shrugged off his anger to gain his places back in the following laps, as he overtook both the Brits ahead of him to get back into third.