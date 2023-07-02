Verstappen holds off Ferraris amid COLLISION and safety car in lap 1 of Austrian Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 2 July 2023 15:25 - Updated: 15:25

Max Verstappen made a strong start at the Austrian Grand Prix in a first lap that brought out a safety car after Yuki Tsunoda veered onto the gravel at turn 4 of the circuit.

While Charles Leclerc from P2 attempted several times to slip past the Dutchman, Verstappen proved difficult to pass and held the lead.

In a race Verstappen is expected to win with ease, his quick start will stand him in good stead to lead the pack to yet another victory.

Tsunoda clashes with Ocon

Further back in the grid, Tsunoda damaged his front wing after clipping Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

Though the Alpine managed to continue despite the collision from the AlphaTauri, Tsunoda's difficulties continued.

Later in the lap, the Japanese driver braked too late and surged into the gravel at the fourth turn.

After a safety car came out, Tsunoda was quickly brought to the pits to change his front wing.

Despite a safety car bunching up the field, Verstappen was soon leading the pack again by over 1 second.

Strong start from Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes made a smart move at the start.

From his P5 position, Hamilton moved ahead of Lando Norris as the McLaren grappled with Aston Martin challenges from Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso behind him.