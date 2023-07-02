Alpine reveal touching tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff after tragic death at Spa

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 15:12

Alpine have unveiled a touching tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff, after the team revealed a sticker with the Dutch teenager's initials on Esteban Ocon's car following his tragic death at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

In a wet final race of the weekend at the Belgian circuit, the 18-year-old was involved in a multi-car incident on the exit of Raidillon.

After the heartbreaking news of his death broke, the whole racing community came together with tributes and messages of support for those close to him poured in from all corners of the sport.

And Alpine have now shown their class after the team took to social media to share photos of Ocon's car with an additional sticker carrying the words: "Racing for Dilano", alongside his initials.

Formula 1 and FIA pay tribute

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport," said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

An FIA statement read: "The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."

GPFans sends their best wishes and condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff's family, his team and friends at this extremely difficult time