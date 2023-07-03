Ex world champion gushes over 'WAR MACHINE' Verstappen

Joe Ellis

Max Verstappen is a "war machine" in 2023 thanks to his extraordinary energy behind the wheel, according to Jacques Villeneuve.

The 1997 F1 world champion, who has raced in the World Endurance Championship with Vanwall this season, is in awe of the Dutchman's ability in the RB19 which has seen him win the majority of races this season.

He is on course to win his third successive drivers' title this season unless his team-mate Sergio Perez suddenly finds form or one of the teams behind Red Bull can find the magic ingredient.

Villeneuve believes there is nobody who can stop him in this current form which is reminiscent of a robot, in the eyes of the Canadian.

Jacquez Villeneuve has never been afraid to voice his opinion and he is certainly high in praise for Max Verstappen

The war machine

"It's a war machine, a robot," he said about Verstappen to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“No, not amazed. He always has extraordinary energy, he never gives up. And it makes the difference.

"Verstappen has always been like this, for years. He goes at his best throughout the season. It's amazing how he manages it, perhaps only Alonso was comparable.

"If you look at most of the other riders, they all have ups and downs, often even with a nice little difference between one and the other.

"Not him. I really don't know where he gets all that energy from. When he's like this, which is practically always, he's unbeatable.”

