Hulkenberg reveals 2024 plans in PLEA to big F1 teams

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 4 July 2023 15:57

Nico Hulkenberg expects to remain a Haas F1 driver in 2024, despite the potential for a big shift in the driver market.

The German has been one of the standout drivers this season after several years on the sidelines, with some exceptional qualifying performances.

He's even made Q3 on more occasions than Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, but he only has one top-10 finish, coming at the Australian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg is out-scoring his team-mate Kevin Magnussen 7-2 so far in 2023, and he now expects to be given the chance to stay at Haas next season.

READ MORE: Schumacher takes FRESH Haas dig in Hulkenberg contract comments

Nico Hulkenberg starred in qualifying at the Canadian GP but slipped back during the race

An attractive possibility

"The stars and signs are currently in such a way that the marriage will continue," Hulkenberg said to Sky Sports Germany.

“A lot will happen on the driver market at the end of 2024, some contracts will expire. I will be as attractive as possible," he then said regarding the possibility of moving to a team higher up the F1 grid.

"At the moment I can very well imagine driving for a few more years. But I'll take it upon myself. Everything that comes is an encore.”

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group