Leclerc and Sainz F1 contract talks OFF the table at Ferrari

Lauren Sneath

Friday 30 June 2023 12:27

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said discussion of contract renewals would be a ‘distraction’ for drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Both drivers have contracts with the team which expire at the end of the 2024 season, but Vasseur has insisted that renewal negotiations are not the priority for the team until ‘during the summer, or later’.

With Leclerc previously touted as a potential world champion, and Sainz winning his maiden grand prix last year, both drivers would be assets to other teams.

It does not help Vasseur that Ferrari’s problems this year have largely arisen from a car that cannot compete with the dominant Red Bull, and which more often than not has struggled to keep pace with the Mercedes and Aston Martin cars.

Speaking ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Vasseur confirmed that talking only about driver contracts would be ‘wrong’ at this moment, as reported by Corriere Della Sera.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have struggled to compete with Red Bull

Asked why renewal conversations had not begun with Sainz, he said: “There are 18 months to go until the deadline, the same goes for Charles.

“Right now introducing the renewal topic would be a distraction, I told their managers a couple of weeks ago.

“The priority is for pilots to work together to develop the machine. Then during the summer, or later, we'll start talking about it.”

Risk of drivers walking away

Vasseur admitted that the ‘risk is always there’ of drivers finding other contracts, but showed confidence that both Ferrari drivers are committed to the team.

He said of the possibility of losing the drivers: “That risk is always there. They are both attracted to the project, they want to stay and win. But we have to think like a team and mature in every area.

“Talking only about drivers today would be wrong for the steps forward we have to take as a team.”

Asked how he plans to persuade Leclerc to stay on, he continued: “The best way is to give him a competitive car. He knows that every season is crucial to his career. He has one goal: to become a world champion.

“And winning the title is also our goal. You have to make both he and Carlos feel at the centre of the project.”

