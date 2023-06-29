Wolff explains how old newspaper and coffee cup SHAPED his Mercedes philosophy

Dan McCarthy

Thursday 29 June 2023 17:57

Toto Wolff says he wanted to implement "attention to detail" as soon as he walked through the door at Mercedes when joining the team in 2013.

Wolff, who has overseen an extraordinary period of success with the Silver Arrows in his decade as team principal, is regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern F1.

He helped Mercedes win seven constructors' titles in a row between 2014 and 2020, with Lewis Hamilton becoming a seven-time world champion under his watch.

His fiery personality and desire for perfection have led to him being a winner and he has outlined his philosophy further, speaking to Sky's Secrets of Success documentary.

Wolff believes changing very small details has helped his team become the juggernaut they are, after initially admitting they "didn't feel like a Formula 1 team".

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant

Wolff and Hamilton have forged a near unbreakable partnership

“I walked in first time to reception and I knew what I wanted to do. It is the attention to detail," he told the documentary, which premiered on Wednesday evening.

"When I stepped in here first time I was waiting in reception to meet Ross Brawn, who I have great admiration for as an engineer, and while I was waiting in reception it didn't feel like a Formula 1 reception.

‌“There was an old Daily Mail that was in many pieces on a table, and an old coffee cup with dried coffee inside. When I went up to the meeting, I said, 'It doesn't feel like a Formula 1 team.' The answer I got was that the Daily Mail or the old coffee cup don't make the car faster, engineering does.

‌“I disagree, because it shows you whether you have attention to detail, whether you are a perfectionist and you seek excellence, and that starts with cleanliness and an immaculate environment, particularly in Formula 1.”

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?