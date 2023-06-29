Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 29 June 2023 12:57

Jos Verstappen has revealed that his son, Max, held discussions with Toto Wolff about joining Mercedes, insisting that the Silver Arrows team principal would have signed the 25-year-old "blindfolded" if he had been following his time in karting more.

The two-time world champion has been seen as Mercedes' nemesis since the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi.

After the Dutchman put a stop to the dominant era of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, Verstappen has gone on to enter his own spell of unrivalled speed.

READ MORE: Verstappen in 'NOT MY PROBLEM' dig at Perez struggles

You would therefore imagine that a team such as Mercedes would be kicking themselves if they had been presented with the opportunity to sign Verstappen before he joined F1 rivals Red Bull.

Yet according to his father, Jos, that is exactly what happened – after he claimed that Wolff's lack of karting knowledge led to Mercedes missing out on signing his son.

'He would have signed him blindfolded'

Jos Verstappen believes that Toto Wolff missed out on a great opportunity to sign Max Verstappen

"We went to his [Wolff's] house in Vienna," Verstappen told Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport. "We had a serious discussion, but I don't think Toto had followed him much in karting and really knew how special Max was.

"Otherwise he would have signed him blindfolded, even if Mercedes didn't have a junior programme."

Verstappen will now be looking to claim his seventh win of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix and further extend not only his lead over Hamilton, but also that of Red Bull over Mercedes.

READ MORE: Marko backs Horner in MISTAKE claim to sign Red Bull driver